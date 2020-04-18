Paxos Standard Achieves Market Cap of $245.64 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, CoinBene, CoinPlace and SouthXchange. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.64 million and $954.90 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000170 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit, BitMax, CoinExchange, BigONE, BCEX, WazirX, BW.com, KuCoin, HitBTC, ABCC, TOKOK, BitMart, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Coinbit, Coinall, OKEx, Coinsuper, Crex24, Binance, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, MXC, C2CX, OKCoin, Bit-Z, DDEX, Bitfinex, Iquant, Kyber Network, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, CoinPlace, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DigiFinex, ZB.COM and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.