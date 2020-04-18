Paxos Standard Token Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.