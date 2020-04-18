Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.