Peercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,756.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $23,756.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit, Bitsane and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,150,379 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, WEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

