PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MVEN. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PeerStream in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on PeerStream in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PeerStream to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MVEN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. PeerStream has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

PeerStream Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

