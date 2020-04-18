Penta (PNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,031.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Penta has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $18,031.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and LBank. During the last week, Penta has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, LBank, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

