Peony Reaches Market Cap of $59,661.47 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market cap of $59,661.47 and $6,144.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,861,461 coins and its circulating supply is 2,741,633 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

