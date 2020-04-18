PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,832 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 126,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

PEP opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.