PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

