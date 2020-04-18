Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,254 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

