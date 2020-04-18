Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.74. 30,420,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,804,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

