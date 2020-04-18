Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,963,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,334,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.