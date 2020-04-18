Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 59,761 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 305.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,806,000 after purchasing an additional 85,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $87.56. 3,527,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

