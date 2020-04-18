Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,085 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.63. 17,897,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,942,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.