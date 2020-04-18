Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.92. 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,641. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

