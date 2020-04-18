Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. 2,505,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.99. The stock has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.