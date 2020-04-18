Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $227,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.67. 1,747,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $184.17. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

