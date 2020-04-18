Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $16.92 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 351.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,605,000 after buying an additional 234,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,615,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,743,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

