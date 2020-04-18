Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 925.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,006,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.08. 18,222,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,807,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

