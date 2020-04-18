Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,731 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $8.78 on Friday, hitting $246.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,841. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.