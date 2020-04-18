Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.76. 261,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. Analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

