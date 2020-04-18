Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,046 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

