Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Hits $396,477.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $396,477.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.01095150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034317 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00178031 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00181934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047177 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,177,537 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

