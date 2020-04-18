Pillar (PLR) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $4,858.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.02766110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227787 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

