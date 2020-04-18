Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $514,734.52 and approximately $284.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.01124056 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181564 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,399,266 coins and its circulating supply is 417,138,830 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

