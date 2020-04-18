Pirl Price Hits $0.0033 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Pirl has a market cap of $226,436.16 and $1,432.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 68,065,292 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

