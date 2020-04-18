PlayChip (PLA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $3.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.80 or 0.04421183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013811 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010170 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003320 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

