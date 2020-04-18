PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0001 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. PlayGame has a market cap of $130,999.93 and approximately $116.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

