PonziCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PonziCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $561.34 and approximately $8.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

