Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Popular by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Popular by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Popular by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

