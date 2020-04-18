PostCoin Trading Down 17.9% This Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,364.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, PostCoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005853 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.