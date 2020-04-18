PotCoin (POT) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $221.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.02425324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.03307754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00597690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00798973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00076508 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00577254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,613,222 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

