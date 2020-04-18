Primecoin Market Cap Hits $711,100.82 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $711,100.82 and approximately $3,920.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,464,618 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.