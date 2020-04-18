Privatix Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. Privatix has a market capitalization of $123,670.17 and $5,413.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

