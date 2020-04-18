Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

PG stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,818,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

