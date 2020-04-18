Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Up 15.5% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $78,088.86 and approximately $8,423.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00034908 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00046560 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,269.52 or 1.00062525 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000799 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

