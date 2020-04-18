Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Shares of PRVB opened at $11.85 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

