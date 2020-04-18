ProximaX One Day Trading Volume Hits $514,666.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. ProximaX has a market cap of $4.29 million and $514,666.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.41 or 0.02818019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00227496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

