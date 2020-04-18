Pure Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.01100309 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057705 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00200554 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002255 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

