PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. PutinCoin has a market cap of $78,013.45 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034358 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00047217 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000708 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.61 or 1.00332570 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000695 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,078,029,630 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

