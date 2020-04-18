PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PutinCoin has a market cap of $76,808.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033797 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048737 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,130.90 or 0.99885133 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000803 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,077,584,185 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.