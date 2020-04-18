QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $89,389.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Bitbns and Binance. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

