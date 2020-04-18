Qredit 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $307.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $232,595.90 and approximately $307.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000314 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000747 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

