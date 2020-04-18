QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 156,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

