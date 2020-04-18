QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QCOM stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

