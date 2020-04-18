Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Tops $0.0001

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $2,878.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.02819753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227374 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

