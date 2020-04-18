Quantis Network Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $2,835.41 and $1.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.02728150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00225105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.