Quantum’s (QMCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 1,114,408 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $3,800,131.28. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,073,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

