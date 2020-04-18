Quark (QRK) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quark has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $235.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000322 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,769,082 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

