Quasarcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,572.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $458,858.59 and $1,572.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00066721 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,412,354 coins and its circulating supply is 168,412,354 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

